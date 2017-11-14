Boston, MA

The report “Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Intelligence (2012-2022)” provides market intelligence on the different market segments, based on type, application, and geography. Market size and forecast (2011-2020) has been provided in the report.

The primary objectives of this report are to provide

1. comprehensive global market intelligence through detailed segmentation

2. market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation, trends

3. detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the market

4. detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants

5. provide emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the market and

6. support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions.

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT –

Global pea protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

– The USA, France, China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in pea protein ingredients market.

– The key players operating in this market are Axiom Foods, Burcon, Cosucra, Glanbia Nutritionals, Nutri-Pea, Roquette, and Sotexpro among many others.

– Sprout Intelligence expert team estimated that the global pea protein ingredients market in 2015 was worth more than USD 20 billion.

