Children’s day is not only celebrated by children but also by adults to walk down the memory lane and feel nostalgic about it. Afterall, who wants to leave that child in oneself and get carried away with hustle and bustle of life?

It also helps us remember our old school days, our exams and things we did conquering our fears.

Based on the concept of conquering our fears, SKB Films presents “My Mark” on the occasion of children’s day. It is a very inspiring story based on true incidents and includes real life character who is physically disabled and his ordeal.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVjjAbkGS5c&t=19s