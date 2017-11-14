To boost budding talent among students of Government Schools ‘Colors of Life Sinchana 2017’, was organized today at Ambedkar Bhavan Auditorium, Bengaluru with great fanfare. More than 1200 students from 13 different Government Schools and 1 children’s home participated in the event.

Organized by Colours of Life in association with LXL Ideas, the event was supported by Embassy Group which featured enjoyable and action-packed competitions for students across fifth grade to tenth grade. The event consisted of fun and exciting competitions such as Group Dance, Singing, Quiz, Public Speaking (Extempore), Painting, Essay writing, Mehendi design and others.

Speaking about the event, Simran Chandok, Trustee, Colours of Life expressed, “Sinchana is a wonderful opportunity for the students to participate, perform, witness, cheer, have fun, and above all learn and grow as individuals. We strive to uplift under-privileged children by helping government schools transform themselves into institutes of excellence. We are very thankful to Embassy Group for supporting us in opening doors to a better future for the students and helping us in achieving our goal to make these children become part of a responsible world.”

‘Sinchana’, a first of its kind fest organized for kids at government schools was initiated last year to encourage children to pursue their talents. It is held on Children’s Day which falls on 14th November every year. Sinchana strives to recognize the efforts of every child and helps them build the ability and confidence to pursue their interests.

Mr. Syed Sultan Ahmed, Managing Director of LXL Ideas said, “Sinchana impacts learning and creates experiences for students and we feel proud to associate with like-minded organizations to realize our dream of a time when everyone recognizes that the focus of education should be learning for life and not just for livelihood. It is a great opportunity to associate with Colours of Life and Embassy Group, organizing such an event for underprivileged government school children making them a part of our world and enhancing their learning experience.”

Shaina Ganapathy, Head of Community Outreach, Embassy Group commented, “It has been a wonderful journey with Colours of Life and we commend them for initiating an event like Sinchana that enhances the learning of the students, making it a memorable event for the participants. We wish to extend further support towards ‘Sinchana’ and encourage a larger number of kids to express themselves in the coming years.

As a part of our Community Outreach program, we have also reached out to our Corporate Occupiers at all our Embassy Office Parks, to align our CSR efforts into supporting more students at a greater depth and thereby creating a larger social impact.”