Pointe-Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) November 13, 2017 – 1010 103, a Montreal, Canada, US and international long distance calling service provider, recently announced lower phone rates to just 1.5 cents a minute to call the United States and many countries worldwide, in celebration of American Thanksgiving.

This year, American Thanksgiving takes place on Thursday, November 23rd, however the new lower phone calling rates are now in effect. Alejandro Bitar, the President of 10 10 103, said, “Thanksgiving is a time for connecting with family, friends, and loved ones, wherever they may be. 1010 103’s lower phone rates make it more affordable than ever for people to call their loved ones, on Thanksgiving and every day of the year, while enjoying the highest voice quality and best service reliability in the industry.”

Bitar continued, “1010103 doesn’t make customers sign a contract and no calling card is needed to see big savings on long distance and international phone calls when using 10-10-10-3. All callers need to do is dial 10 10 103 before the number they want to reach, and the call will be added to their regular phone bill at our low rates.”

You can visit www.1010103.ca to get more information about their low calling rates and entire portfolio of local and international long distance services.

About Montreal 10-10-10-3

1010 103 is a Canada, US, and international long distance calling service company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 10 10 103 provides a 10 10 service which is a long distance service used by consumers on a casual calling basis. This type of long distance service allows the consumer to get amazing long distance rates without having to change their primary local telephone service provider and eliminates the use of a telephone calling card.

For further information, please contact:

Customer Care

http://www.1010103.ca/

Tel.: 1-866-650-0103

E-mail: 1010103@convergia.net

###