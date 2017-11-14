Laminated Tube Closure Market: Overview

The laminated tubes have a barrier film inside it for protecting the product from the moisture, UV rays, air, and other contaminations; they are tubes that have multiple layers. Consumers are more inclined towards tube packaging thus they are being used increasingly in the homecare, oral care, personal care, cosmetic, and the pharmaceutical packaging.

Laminated Tube Closure Market: Facts

The “New Generation” of laminate tubes makes use of the advanced technology in order to produce the tube that satisfies the industry’s most aesthetic minimal seam by offering maximum space for the brand decoration.

Laminated Tube Closure Market: Segmentation

The global market for the laminated tube closure is fragmented into packaging type, end-user industry, material, and the diameter. Based on the type of the packaging, the global market is segregated into flip-top closures, child resistance closures, nozzle closures, screw on closures, and others. The nozzle closures are sub-segregated into stand-up and conical. Based on the end-user industry, the market is categorized into personal & home care, cosmetics & oral care, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. Based on the type of the material, the market is divided into aluminum, plastic, and glass. Based on the diameter, the market is bifurcated into 22-40 mm for stand up closures, 19-25 mm for child resistance closures, and 35-50 mm for flip-top closures among others.

Laminated Tube Closure Market: Growth Factors

The rapid advancement in the packaging industry is the key factor that is driving the laminated tube closure market. Another factor that is driving the growth of the market is the facility of the decorating and printing on the laminated tubes which helps in marketing of the products thus positively affecting the growth of the market. The benefits that are offered by the laminated tube closures are they are leak proof, lightweight, unbreakable, durable, and has excellent sealing properties; hence, the demand for the laminated tube closures are increasing. There is a huge competition being experienced by the laminated tube enclosure manufacturers as there are a lot of them that are involved in this business and the stringent regulations against the use of the plastic are some of the factors that are restricting the growth of the market.

Laminated Tube Closure Market: Regional Analysis

The cosmetic tubes are the major segment in the laminated tube closure market. Asia Pacific leading the cosmetic industry has the largest share in the global market. The increasing demand for the sustainable and the innovative packaging especially from the developing countries such as China and India has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. There is an increasing market growth being experienced in the North America and European regions owing to the increasing per capita income and the rise in the consumer spending. In the Middle East and Africa, the consumers are inclining more towards innovative packaging solutions which are triggering the growth of the market.

Laminated Tube Closure Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the laminated tube closure market include IntraPac International Corporation, Kap Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Abdos India, Amtik Group, Essel Propack Limited, Sibo Group, and Winpak Ltd.

