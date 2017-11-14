New Delhi, November 14, 2017: After establishing itself as India’s leading online fashion destination, Jabong is looking to strengthen its kids’ portfolio with the launch of this iconic toy brand, Hamleys. For 257 years, Hamleys of London has been bringing magical experiences and joy to children of all ages. The ethos of the brand lies in not just selling toys of the highest quality but also providing wholesome entertainment and enriching experiences for children.

Speaking about the partnership, Gunjan Soni, Head-Jabong said, “We are delighted to launch Hamleys on Jabong. It’s an important addition to our kids’ portfolio. Hamleys is known for providing safe, durable, ease-to-use and nontoxic toys. As we foray into the toys segment, we feel that Hamleys is the perfect fit for our affluent customers. We will be launching the brand on the upcoming Children’s Day – November 14.”

The toy market in India is huge, with 20% of its population in the age group of 1 to 12 years. Hamleys’ wide assortment of toys will allow Jabong to capture a larger share of the kids’ online market.

Commenting on the collaboration, Karandeep Singh, Business Head, Hamleys India, said, “We are excited to launch the brand on Jabong. Since both brands speak to a similar audience, Jabong is the right partner for Hamleys and the strengths of the portal will help us reach a wider geographic area and gain a major share of the fast growing online market for toys in India.”

Hamleys’ partnership with a leading ecommerce platform like Jabong is a critical move in the go-to market strategy for the brand in India, as both brands cater to a very similar audience and partnering with the ecommerce giant will further enhance Hamleys’ already strong brick and mortar business of more than 42 stores. With over thousands of products to choose from, Hamleys has, to start with, curated a special range of approx. 2000 toys that the brand will offer on Jabong, ranging from the much loved home-grown brands and an exclusive range of in-house branded toys spanning 12 categories, including soft toys, construction sets, arts & crafts, board games etc.

Jabong in the past has introduced a multitude of kids’ clothing brands such as Lilliput, Gini and Jony, Nautinati, Allen Solly junior among others.