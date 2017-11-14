New Delhi, 14th November, 2017: iVOOMi, a Chinese major OEM/ODM has launched a Children’s Day campaign in association with Plan India, a member of Plan International Federation, and a nationally registered independent child development organisation, to provide education to the Girl child.

Extending the government’s digital India vision, iVOOMi has associated with Plan India’s Digital Learning Centres which utilises technology solutions to provide quality education to young women in the age group of 15-25 years within their own communities, thereby overcoming the challenge of limited mobility. Technology has made imparting education stress-free for both students and educators.

Through the campaign, iVOOMi shared stories of a few girls and the callout for the audience was to leave an encouraging word for the girls and share the posts with their friends. For every post that they share, iVOOMi would donate Rs 5 towards the DLC project of Plan India.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said, “We are glad to associate with Plan India for this significant initiative of digitization of Education through these Digital Learning Centres. Educated minds have the capability to not only improve their own lives but also bring changes to their families, communities and economies. This association is a powerful tool to draw attention to the fact that society needs to embrace collective responsibility in ensuring that more children have the opportunity to pursue education.”

Working since 1979, Plan India and its partners have improved the lives of millions of children by giving them access to protection, basic education, proper healthcare, a healthy environment, livelihood opportunities and participation in decisions which affect their lives.

This is iVOOMi India’s modest effort to make a small yet deeply felt contribution to a cause that is important to our society.

