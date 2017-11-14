In this report, the global Floral Flavours market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Floral Flavours for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Floral Flavours market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Floral Flavours sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Givaudan S.A.

Symrise AG

Firmenich SA

Sensient Technologies Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Takasago International Corporation

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Robertet SA

S H Kelkar and Company Limited

International Taste Solutions Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dohler GmbH

Blue Pacific Flavors

Fona International, Inc.

Jean Gazignaire S.A.

Abelei Inc.

Teawolf Inc.

Fleurchem Inc.

Comax Flavors

Mane SA

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural

Organic

Artificial

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Floral Flavours for each application, including

Foods and Beverages

Cigars and Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Others

