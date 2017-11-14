Rapidly rising demand for blood is anticipated to influence the growth of the international blood group typing market over the forecast period from 2017-2022. To study these developments, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new research publication to its extensive research repository titled “Global Blood Group Typing Market-Growth, Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast i.e. 2017 to 2022.” The report delivers an overall study of the market with prominent aspects taken into special consideration. The report studies key factors that shape the market and other growing occurrences of chronic disease that relate to uncountable tests are anticipated to impact market revenue in the global market of blood group typing. The global blood group typing market should register healthy growth on the back of such factors.

The report is prepared on the basis of primary and secondary research conducted with by experienced market analysts. The data presents a 360 degree view of the blood group typing market and enables readers to gain an idea of the yearly growth and opportunities, revenue share etc.

Global Blood Group Typing: Market Dynamics

According to the report, the international blood group is expected to grow on the basis of increasing demand by end users. Seasoned analysts estimate that hospitals will grow at the highest CAGR compared to other segments over the forecast period. Another factor responsible for the booming demand in the global market for blood group typing is an increasing awareness about the usage and application of blood donations, requirement of blood during surgery, and increasing enrollment of blood donation. Whereas, the market growth could spike on the basis of factors such as rising road accidents and trauma case that need blood transfusion, usage in forensic science and rising parental testing that necessitate blood grouping tests. The market may expand at a 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017-2022.

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Segmental Analysis

The global market for blood group typing is segmented on the basis of product type; by technique into microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based. The market is further segmented by end user into hospital, blood bank, clinical laboratories and other and by test into cross-matching tests, antigen typing, and ABO blood test. Regions assessed in the report include Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific except Japan. Among all regions, North America has the largest share in the global blood group typing market and is poised to remain so during the period. Apart from North America, Japan and Middle East & Africa are growing at a steady pace in the global blood group typing market.

Global Blood Group Typing Market: Key Player Insights

The key leading players in the international blood group typing market are featured in this report. The companies are Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Agena Bioscience, Inc., Merck Millipore, Grifols, S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bag Health Care GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Quotient, Ltd., and Immucor, Inc.

