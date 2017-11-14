EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Overview

EVOH stands for ethylene vinyl alcohol which is a formal copolymer of vinyl alcohol and ethylene. The EVOH encapsulation film offers the benefit that it eliminates the infusion of gases including the water vapor and the oxygen. As EVOH encapsulation film has outstanding gas barrier properties, excellent organoleptic property, and has easy processability for a variety of extrusion processing product thus it is being used for the high barrier flexible packaging.

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Facts

EVOH encapsulation films developed by the Coveris are designed for packaging the sliced and chunk cheese products. These films make use of the patented EVOH encapsulation technology that helps in acquiring extended shelf life. It is available in up to ten color process print and they provide maximum shelf impact.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/evoh-encapsulation-film-market

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Segmentation

The global market for the EVOH encapsulation films is fragmented into the end-user industry and the molecule of the polymer. Based on the type of the molecule of the polymer, the global market is segregated into vinyl alcohol and ethylene. Based on the end-user industry, the market is categorized into building & construction, medical & pharmaceutical, food and beverages, agriculture, and others. The food and beverages segment is sub-segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, and others.

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Growth Factors

In the coming years, a good market growth can be expected. The key factor that is contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for the packaged food products, especially in the developing regions. In the developing regions, the market is growing at a rapid rate owing to the rise in the per capita income, change in the lifestyle of the people, and the growing inclination of the consumers for the confectionery. In the packaging industry, EVOH encapsulation film is considered as a good alternative when compared with other materials such as wood, metal, and glass. Another factor that favors the growth of the market is the low price of the raw material. The factors that are limiting the growth of the market are the stringent regulations that are implemented by the government and the issues related to the degradation.

Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/evoh-encapsulation-film-market

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Regional Analysis

The EVOH encapsulation film market is still in the development phase. The region that holds the major market share is the North America due to the increasing demand from the end-user industries such as pharmaceutical and food industries. The sales of the EVOH encapsulation films market is triggering in the Asia Pacific region owing to the developments in the retail sector especially in the developed regions such as China and India. The manufacturers of the EVOH encapsulation film are exploring opportunities in the market in order to increase their revenue. The regions such as the Middle East and Africa and the Latin America will experience sluggish growth of the market.

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major companies involved in the global EVOH encapsulation film market include Vishakha Polyfab Pvt. Ltd., ARKEMA Group, Nippon Gohsei Group, AVI Global Plast, UAB Umara, Coveris, Glory Films, Essen Multipack Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Folien Druck GmbH., and others.

Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/evoh-encapsulation-film-market

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com