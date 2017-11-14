WayCon Positionsmesstechnik has added digital length gauges from the HEIDENHAIN SPECTO (ST) and METRO (MT) series to its product range. The length gauges feature an outstanding accuracy of up to +/-0.2 μm over measuring ranges up to 30 mm. Waycon length gauges have many versatile applications, as the plungers can be actuated pneumatically or by the measured object. They are suitable for use in production metrology, multipoint inspection stations, measuring equipment monitoring, or as position encoders.

The digital length gauges are quick, reliable, and accurate. Their robust design and high thermal stability allows them to also be used in production equipment and machines. The SPECTO range has an IP rating of up to IP67.

Their compact structure allows for several gauges to be combined effectively to simultaneously measure different points of an object. The incremental output signal produced by the gauge can be directly connected to a PLC or the measured values can be displayed on a digital readout (DRO) on site.

For more information please visit: www.waycon.biz/products/digital-gauges/ (http://www.waycon.biz/products/digital-gauges/)