Bonjour, India’s first Multinational socks brand, has recently launched a new range of “Fantasy socks” for women. Designed in multiple color prints for young females for the first time ever in the country, these stylish & colorful socks are aimed at becoming an important and desired accessory by many teenagers and Females across all age groups who like celebrating colors in life.

Bonjour’s Fantasy range of socks is designed to enhance the classic look and compliment ones personality. This will surely be a good addition to one’s wardrobe. Manufactured in exclusive designs and prints, these ankle length socks are made for people who prefer colors with their outfits. The desire to add more personality to an outfit will encourage women to take notice and jump onto this new fashion trend of colored socks.

Mr. RK Jain, Managing Director, Bonjour stated, “We have conceptualized these exclusive socks for women to have fun. These are for people who view them not merely just as an accessory but rather a utility for comfort and fashion. The first series of ‘Fantasy Socks’ have been launched with five different color patterns. These socks are super soft and treat your feet with ultimate comfort of wearing it.”

The new offering consists of lively designs with stretchable & soft fabric that are best for everyday use. The bold/colorful patterns are created to give better quality and excite users by dressing their feet with rainbow colors. Fantasy socks are available in various colorful prints that can either be worn with shorts and casual wear, or with suits and formal wear..

Another interesting use of Fantasy socks is that one can custom this range of socks by sharing their own designs on the social media platforms of the company. You may choose to add pictures, upload photos from mobile devices or maybe even chose to add your very own artwork. The great thing about these custom socks is that they make for a good novelty gift for occasions such as Christmas, valentine, Birthdays etc., with a unique personal message inscribed on them.

‘Fantasy socks’ aim at setting a colorful socks trend. Wearing socks with sandals can become more widely accepted and normal. People seem to have such a strong desire to wear and show off their socks, that they can be motivated to break such basic fashion rules as this. “The sophisticated look & style of these signature socks have become a fashion accessory that never fails to excite customers.” further added Mr. Jain.

The collection is available in the market at Rs. 159/- in Bonjour Exclusive Business Outlets and retail outlets located across country. The collection is also available on www.bonjourretail.com.