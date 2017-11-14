Today’s highly competitive trading world pushes business owners from various types of industries and sizes to take steps to manufacture and mass produce products in the most cost-effective way. With the rapid development of trading and growing maturity of transport networks, carton packaging has become a necessity for the smooth progress of commerce.

Carton has existed even before food manufacturers have used it for carrying eggs, milk, cereals, baking powder and other types of food. Although there have been a lot of materials discovered and used for wrapping and encasing, the carton still remains one of the most often used for packaging.

Carton is often made out of a composite or of materials made out of two or more components. Cartons can be made out of a mixture of paper, pulp, wood or leaves. Its durability and stiffness makes it ideal for packaging heavy materials. At present, carton manufacturing and processing industry is thriving in the bloom of e-commerce. To mass produce high quality cartons, just go to Keshenglong for the best carton machine

Guangzhou Keshenglong Carton Packing Machine Co.,Ltd., is one of the leading manufacturers in China, specialized in manufacturing of carton printing and packaging machinery.

Dedicated in this field for about 20 years, Keshenglong has established a comprehensive set of industrial chain ranging from R & D to devoted after-sale service, and have designed and manufactured machines that apply to the producing for varies cartons, Keshenglong has become one of the manufacturers that has the most complete series of products, high quality and perfect after-sale service. Meanwhile, our products have been exported to more than 70countries, including Germany, Poland, Spain, Greece, U.K., U.S.A., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc, winning a common recognition among the global market. With the aim of ‘Serve to your satisfaction, develop together with you’, Keshenglong keeps continuously development, and wins great praises in the market; and has been awarded many titles and reputations during these years.

The company keeps providing you with the best products at favorable price, and best after-sale service. For any of your requests, the company will serve our best attention. Let’s join hands to make a better future.

Media contact

Company Name: Guangzhou Keshenglong Carton Packing Machine CO.,LTD.

Contact Person: Lisa

Address: No.77 Xieshi Road Zhongcun Town Panyu District Guangzhou 511495 China

TEL: +86-20-84771416

WHATSAPP: +8613202863875

E-MAIL: kl@Keshenglong.com.cn

Website: http://www.klcartonmachinery.com