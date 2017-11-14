An Evening With Our Future Stars – Iris ’17

Mélange of Creative Talents At The Cultural Extravaganza

Nov 14, 2017 | Chennai:MiraMed Ajuba, a leading Business Process Management organization in Chennai, organized for a grand talent show for their employees. An exclusive event, conducted every year for the past 9 years, was a huge success this year, with the company employees showcasing the best of talent.

Celebrities like Abhay Jodhpurkar, RJ Vigneshkanth, Ramji Master and MeeraMithun graced the occasion and judged the various performance categories. They performed for the packed audience as well.

A company that is fully committed and invested in its employees, Iris, their flagship Cultural event is a trend-setter in hosting and reviving the best talents in the organization, which is getting bigger by the year. The creative display of talents in all forms was truly a celebration and an amazing treat to witness.

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Mira, Group Founder and CEO, “Iris is a family celebration where the whole organization come together to celebrate, perform and enjoy. It is such a special occasion with so much vibrancy and enthusiasm. Our employees are our most important asset and we want to provide them with the best!”. Echoing the same sentiments was Hema Parikh, Director – Human Resources, “It is always such a delight to see our talented employees perform so beautifully. We want to make them feel like stars. We have always believed and strived to provide our employees have every opportunity to express themselves.”

About MiraMed Ajuba:

