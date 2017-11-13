SpyCrushers rep announces product upgrade for its 1080p Pro Series HD Spy Pen Camera.

Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers announced that have added a new accessory bundle inside their best–selling SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera product package.

“We have upgraded our spy pen product offer to include more value added accessories,” said Anderson.

Inside the 1080p spy pen package the company has increased the number of included ink cartridges from three to to ten. Also included is a portable USB outlet charger, a PU Leather camera pen carrying case, a micro sd card adapter and an Android compatible 4-In-1 OTG USB Card Reader.

“All the newly added accessories will help users enjoy their spy pen more,” Anderson remarked.

Anderson also spoke to the availability and pricing for the new spy pen package stating that the product is available now for purchase on Amazon, Groupon , Ebay and their own SpyCrushers ecommerce website. Amazon, Ebay and Groupon shoppers can locate the HD 1080p spy pen when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any of the aforementioned websites.

The SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera is a real writing pen, but it has a micro camera embedded inside its pen housing that has the ability to record 1080p video, take high resolution photos, create audio only recordings and can be used as a webcam. Purchases of the pen camera include a thirty day money back or new replacement guarantee. If customers are not satisfied with their purchase they can contact the company for resolution.

When asked the best featured accessory that is included inside the new package, Anderson replied, “I think the best accessory is the 4-In-1 USB Card Reader. With it pen camera users can insert the micro sd card directly into it and then connect it to any computer’s USB port to view the saved files. User could also choose to insert the micro sd card into the micro sd card adapter then insert that into the card reader then connect to any computer for view files as well. Lastly, after inserting the micro sd card into the card reader, if users don’t have access to a computer the 4-In-1 card reader also connects to any Android phone usb port. With the installation of a free video player app users can view or listen to all files from the palm of their hand.”

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.

Contact

Ericka Evans

Company: SpyCrushers

Address: Geneva, IL

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr@spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com