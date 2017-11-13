Gurin Digital Weighing Scale is high on accuracy, listed with Smart Step-on technology, has large Display, sturdy and very convenient to use.

Your weight tells a lot about the health of your body. It’s essential for everyone to keep a track on their weight, whether there is on higher side or lower of the standard weight. Your apt weight is decided according to your age and height of your body. Even if you are having apt weight, you keep a track by checking it already every month. Gurin has been in healthcare segment for several years and has earned the faith of its customers with their smooth running devices. The brand also houses a digital weighing scale, serving its objective with excellence. It’s considered to be the best digital weighing scale in its segment and is preferred by many elite fitness clubs of USA.

Reasons Giving Gurin Digital Bathroom Scale A Lead Are:-

• High Accuracy: The device is equipped with four high precision sensors, measuring weight with high accuracy. Its readings are tested against different devices and have come out to be the highly accurate device. According to Gurin the scale facilely measures weight up to 400 lb.

• Advanced Technology: It’s empowered with Smart Step-on technology, when the user stands on the scale the device automatically turns on and when the device not used it automatically turns off, preserving the battery life.

• Large Display: The device is decked up a 4.3” display, exhibiting the weight in sharp and big fonts, enabling the user to easily read the weight displayed. The display is uplifted with its blue backlight, making it facile to read the weight even in dark.

• Sturdy: The device is topped with an extra thick tempered glass, that’s four times stronger than the normal glass, making the digital weighing scale study and durable.

Convenient: It features different measuring units enabling the user to set one which he/she is comfortable with. It has got auto-calibration feature and runs four AAA batteries.