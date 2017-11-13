A premium salon located in Shoreditch, London, has recently been refurbished, giving an even better look and atmosphere to the already chilled out and contemporary salon.

Francesco Picardi has re-branded and got a whole new look, but remains one of the most in demand and trusted hair salons in town. Francesco Picardi is well known for affordable luxury in the heart of central London, and is located in one of the trendiest spots.

More About Francesco Picardi

This salon is a contemporary, boutique salon with a chilled out vibe. There’s no need to worry about coming in and getting a total re-style, or even just a blow dry, as the staff are friendly, experienced, and professional. A truly personalised service is offered with a tailored cut and the glossiest colour you’ve ever seen.

There are a number of services on offer from Francesco Picardi.

The Hair Services Menu

– Ladies haircut and blowdry

– Gents cut and finish

– Highlights and balayage

– Hair colour

– Straightening and smoothing

– Special

– Hair treatments

Personalised services are offered for both men and women.

The salon has even been voted best balayage/ombre salon in London, and was featured in the Evening Standard as such. If you’re looking for something like this, you know you’ve come to the right place. The exceptionally creative and friendly team of stylists come with experience from all over the world. Francesco Picardi himself brings years of experience from Italy, helping to bring Italian Chic to the streets of London.

If you’re looking for a five star, professional service at an affordable price, make sure you visit Francesco Picardi in Shoreditch. There are even introductory offers that you can take advantage of.

Don’t be afraid to put your hair into the hands of the capable team.

Take Advantage Of The Introductory Offer

As well as student offers, corporate discount, and loyalty rewards, Francesco Picardi os offering an introductory offer to those who haven’t been to the salon before. If you’re a new customer to Francesco Picardi, book your appointment today and receive an introductory offer of 15% off regular prices.

You’ll be able to enjoy a luxury treatment and service as well as a world class makeover in one of the trendiest areas of London. Use the information below to get in touch and book your appointment today.

Contact:

Francesco Picardi

Address: 43 Pitfield Street, London, N1 6DA, UK

Telephone: 02070339319

Email: marketing@francescopicardi.com

Website: https://francescopicardi.com