Paraguay: Country Intelligence Report, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Paraguay today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022.

Paraguays telecom and pay-TV services market will grow from an estimated $1.1bn in 2017 to $1.2bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 2.8%, driven by projected growth in the mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Paraguay.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Growing adoption of 3G/4G services, and subsequent rise in consumption of online videos and social media applications on mobile handset platforms, will drive mobile data revenue, making mobile data the largest segment within the telecom market in Paraguay by 2020, surpassing mobile voice.

– Tigo Paraguay leads Paraguays mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by Personal Paraguay. Both operators, which together have more than 80% of the mobile market, compete on the basis of network expansions/upgrades and competitively priced offers to strengthen their market position.

– Pay-TV services revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2022. This will be driven by continued rise in cable TV connections and a projected rise in DTH and IPTV subscriptions. Rising adoption of multiplay services will also drive market revenue.

