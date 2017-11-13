According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global 3D printer market looks promising with opportunities in consumer products, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries. The global 3D printer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2022, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are ease in development of customized parts, prototyping, product designing, and concept modeling.

In this market, the main segments by device type are desktop/personal printer and industrial/professional printer. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the industrial/professional printer segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global 3D printer market, the industrial/professional printers segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Higher efficiency of industrial/professional printers in terms of time and cost is expected to result in significant growth of the industrial/professional printer segment.

Stereolithography, selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling (FDM), and laminated object manufacturings are the major segments of the global 3D printer market, by technology type. The fused deposition modeling segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By end use, the global 3D printer market is segmented into consumer products, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. Healthcare is expected to remain the fastest growing market mainly due to increasing demand for patient specific product in orthopedics, dental implants and prosthetics.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed industrial infrastructure and technological advancement in various applications such as automotive, consumer products, aerospace, and healthcare industries.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of multi-material and multi-color printers, use of delta configuration in printers, and adoption of 3D printing technology in architectural models. Stratasys, EOS GmbH, 3D Systems, SLM, and Voxeljet are among the major suppliers of 3D printers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global 3D printer market by product type, technology, end use, and region. The study includes a forecast for the global 3D printer market by device type, technology, end use, and region, as follows:

By Device Type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Desktop/Personal Printers

• Industrial/Professional Printers

By Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Stereolithography

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Electron Beam Melting

• Fused Deposition Modeling

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Others

By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Consumer Products

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− France

− United Kingdom

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

• ROW

− Brazil

