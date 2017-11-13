LED lighting solutions overcome the built-in constraints of traditional lighting solutions such as high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) and plasma lamps. LED lighting offers numerous benefits over conventional lighting solutions, including energy-efficiency, longer life span and durability. LEDs are presently being used for wide range of applications, such as residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, street lighting and public-places lighting. The continuous fall in LED price has led to positive forecasts for the penetration of LED lighting in several application segments.

The key factors propelling the growth of global LED lighting market include increasing adoption of energy efficient lighting solutions, declination in prices of LEDs and modernization and development of infrastructure. LEDs offer several advantages over many conventional lighting technologies in terms of energy efficiency, lifetime, versatility, and color quality and cost efficiency. Owing to this, their penetration is continuously increasing in the residential, commercial and industrial lighting applications.

In terms of regional split, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the largest LED lighting market, and it is further forecasted to contribute largest revenue to the global market. Backed by swift penetration of LED lighting in developing economies such as China and India, Asia-Pacific has several underpenetrated markets for LED lighting, which may be the areas of opportunity. Moreover, Asia-Pacific has emerged as a hub for major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for miscellaneous lighting products, which makes it a booming LED market. For instance, China has been the largest revenue contributor to the global lighting industry, accounting for over 40% of the global production. In addition, investment in research and development to launch new LED products for several applications in the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, including Taiwan, Vietnam and South Korea, is the major factor propelling the growth of the LED lighting market in the region.

The global LED lighting market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of regional and international players across the globe. Due to the fragmented nature of the market, the competition among the global and regional players is high. It has also been observed that several large players are losing their market share owing to the competition posed by new entrants, especially from China. Some of the major companies operating in the global LED lighting market include Phillips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Sharp Corporation,.