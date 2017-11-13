If you are dealing with regular on-field technician demands from differnet end-users, mainly clients or customers then the Field Service Management application is for you. The Field Service Management (FSM) app is a fully automated Odoo-based system that assigns field technicians to service calls.

Main Highlights of FSM App:

Job management

Automatic job assignment

Configuring services from backend

Generating customer invoices

Delivering express services for urgent requirements

Localization configuration

Job analysis and report generation

All the above functions helps the clients as well as service providers to receive and deliver top-notch services, respectively. There are three prime end-users of this system.

Prime end-users of the system:

Customer :

Place job request and track its status

Check invoice for the completed jobs

Can access system through web portal or mobile app

Operator:

Backend management of jobs in the systems

Location and Skill based service configuration

Invoice creation for completed jobs

Data view via insights

Can access system through web portal or mobile app

Serviceman :

Can set rate per hour and express rates for various services

Can view assigned jobs and manage its lifecycle

Can view invoices and check its earnings

Maximum access of system is via mobile app

Uses geolocation feature

Thus, this is how Field Service Management app works and helps to deliver best solutions to its clients and other customers who demand on-location services.

