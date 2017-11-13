If you are dealing with regular on-field technician demands from differnet end-users, mainly clients or customers then the Field Service Management application is for you. The Field Service Management (FSM) app is a fully automated Odoo-based system that assigns field technicians to service calls.
Main Highlights of FSM App:
Job management
Automatic job assignment
Configuring services from backend
Generating customer invoices
Delivering express services for urgent requirements
Localization configuration
Job analysis and report generation
All the above functions helps the clients as well as service providers to receive and deliver top-notch services, respectively. There are three prime end-users of this system.
Prime end-users of the system:
Customer :
Place job request and track its status
Check invoice for the completed jobs
Can access system through web portal or mobile app
Operator:
Backend management of jobs in the systems
Location and Skill based service configuration
Invoice creation for completed jobs
Data view via insights
Can access system through web portal or mobile app
Serviceman :
Can set rate per hour and express rates for various services
Can view assigned jobs and manage its lifecycle
Can view invoices and check its earnings
Maximum access of system is via mobile app
Uses geolocation feature
Thus, this is how Field Service Management app works and helps to deliver best solutions to its clients and other customers who demand on-location services.
