New Delhi, 13 October 2017: With the excessive efforts of animal enthusiast Deepak Chawla, Gurgaon has witnessed its first 5-star pet hotel, Critterati, opened recently in DLF phase – 4, near Galleria Market. This 5-star property has luxurious individual air-conditioned rooms for pets and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including spa & salon, play area, TV lounge, Pet retail, swimming pool and many more. The concept is introduced with an aim to let our country’s furry buddies break the monotony and socialize and have a fun time away from their daily routine.

As a one-of-a-kind concept in India, Critterati is in quest of changing the perception of people regarding the pet culture in the country. Spread over an area of 12000 sq.ft, the six floors of Critterati are equipped with pet-friendly amenities including an Overnight Boarding Facility, Day-Care Facility, Pet-Clinic, Pet Retail, and a Pet-Friendly lounge having Chinese and continental cuisine! Critterati is a five-star property – all thanks to its highly maintained and sterilized environment offering luxurious experience to the pets. With four different accommodation options including Standard, Deluxe, Balcony Suite and Family Suites; each room is curated to pet owner’s individual needs.

“The idea of Critterati sprouted after closely monitoring the way pets are pampered, especially in the western countries. The concept is a result of years of research on how to pamper pets with utmost care. The vision behind setting this facility is that people love their pets as their own child. Therefore, the infrastructure, amenities and services, along with a pet clinic for pets needing extra care.” said Deepak Chawla, CEO, Critterati.

“There have been many motivational instances behind the inception of Critterati. First, there are no such facilities available for pets in India. Second, it is challenging for the growing number of pet owners in India to leave their pets behind when they are away on short trips or vacations.” adds Jaanwi Chawla, COO, Critterati.

Every nook and corner at Critterati is the result of extensive research, and each service is designed to keep the promise of providing luxury services to pets and their owners. The luxurious rooms for boarding are furnished with a television and a live camera for owners to monitor their pets anytime they wish. The hotel also has a play area with trained staff, toys and games to help the fur buddies channelise their energy and mingle with other pets. Regular swimming sessions, bathing area, and care chambers for pets with special needs are also available at this hotel. More than that an in-house pet boutique allows you to buy everything you need for your pet, starting from meals to toys and exclusive accessories .