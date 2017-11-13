According to a new report Global User Provisioning Market, published by KBV research, the Global User Provisioning Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Role Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.9 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Administration & Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global User Log Management Market.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the User Provisioning market.
The Information Technology market holds the largest market share in Global User Provisioning Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Marketing & Sales market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Human Resource market would attain market size of $1,511.4 million by 2023.
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global User Provisioning Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global User Provisioning Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi ID Systems), Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Atos, Centrify Corporation, and OneLogin, Inc.
Global User Provisioning Market Size
By Business Application
Role Management Solution
Administration & Management
User Log Management
Password Management
User Governance & Compliance
By Business Function
Information Technology
Administration
Marketing & Sales
Human Resource
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America User Provisioning Market
US User Provisioning Market
Canada User Provisioning Market
Mexico User Provisioning Market
Rest of North America User Provisioning Market
Europe User Provisioning Market
Germany User Provisioning Market
UK User Provisioning Market
France User Provisioning Market
Russia User Provisioning Market
Spain User Provisioning Market
Italy User Provisioning Market
Rest of Europe User Provisioning Market
Asia Pacific User Provisioning Market
China User Provisioning Market
Japan User Provisioning Market
India User Provisioning Market
South Korea User Provisioning Market
Singapore User Provisioning Market
Malaysia User Provisioning Market
Rest of Asia Pacific User Provisioning Market
LAMEA User Provisioning Market
Brazil User Provisioning Market
Argentina User Provisioning Market
UAE User Provisioning Market
Saudi Arabia User Provisioning Market
South Africa User Provisioning Market
Nigeria User Provisioning Market
Rest of LAMEA User Provisioning Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi ID Systems)
Dell Technologies Inc.
SAP SE
CA Technologies
Microsoft Corporation
Atos
Centrify Corporation
OneLogin, Inc.
