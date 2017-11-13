According to a new report Global User Provisioning Market, published by KBV research, the Global User Provisioning Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Role Management Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.9 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Administration & Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global User Log Management Market.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the User Provisioning market.

The Information Technology market holds the largest market share in Global User Provisioning Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Marketing & Sales market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Human Resource market would attain market size of $1,511.4 million by 2023.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global User Provisioning Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global User Provisioning Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi ID Systems), Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Atos, Centrify Corporation, and OneLogin, Inc.

Global User Provisioning Market Size

By Business Application

Role Management Solution

Administration & Management

User Log Management

Password Management

User Governance & Compliance

By Business Function

Information Technology

Administration

Marketing & Sales

Human Resource

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America User Provisioning Market

US User Provisioning Market

Canada User Provisioning Market

Mexico User Provisioning Market

Rest of North America User Provisioning Market

Europe User Provisioning Market

Germany User Provisioning Market

UK User Provisioning Market

France User Provisioning Market

Russia User Provisioning Market

Spain User Provisioning Market

Italy User Provisioning Market

Rest of Europe User Provisioning Market

Asia Pacific User Provisioning Market

China User Provisioning Market

Japan User Provisioning Market

India User Provisioning Market

South Korea User Provisioning Market

Singapore User Provisioning Market

Malaysia User Provisioning Market

Rest of Asia Pacific User Provisioning Market

LAMEA User Provisioning Market

Brazil User Provisioning Market

Argentina User Provisioning Market

UAE User Provisioning Market

Saudi Arabia User Provisioning Market

South Africa User Provisioning Market

Nigeria User Provisioning Market

Rest of LAMEA User Provisioning Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi ID Systems)

Dell Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Atos

Centrify Corporation

OneLogin, Inc.

