Global Dermal Filler Market: Overview

Treatment for various skin related problems is done through dermal filler procedures. Removal of wrinkles, scars, skin smoothening and other procedures can be done through dermal filler procedure. Though fearing the side effects, the growth in this market may have been slow but owing to the better availability of facilities and advancements made in technology, the market has been seeing a boost in its growth.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Segmentation

The global dermal filler market is segmented into its product type, the material used, therapeutic area, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into non-absorbable or non-biodegradable and absorbable or biodegradable. Based on material used, the market is segregated into poly-l-lactic acid-based, hyaluronic acid based, collagen-based, calcium hydroxylapatite based and polymethylmethacrylate based dermal fillers. On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is classified into deep facial lines, wrinkles, scars and sagging skin. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into clinics and hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores and online pharmacies. Diversification of the market on the basis of the region is seen in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Growth Factors

The dermal filler market is a growing market which can be attributed to factors such as the less painful method of treating various problems relating to facial skin, lower occurrences of complexities that occur post-surgery, low level of pain, less scarring and requirement of smaller incisions. The dermal filler market is not just limited to the facial skin procedures but it also includes skin aesthetic treatments for other areas of the body. The rising geriatric population has resulted in an increase application of the anti-aging treatment which is useful for skin rejuvenation and restoring the lost collagen. This has further boosted the market growth. The high costs associated with the dermal filler procedure and the post-procedure complications associated with dermal fillers like redness, bruising and granulation may cause a hindrance to the market growth.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Regional Analysis

The largest share of the dermal filler market is held in North America and Europe. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing expenditure by the public and private sources on healthcare, aging population, an introduction of new application areas beside anti-aging and rising demand for aesthetic procedures that are non-invasive. The major countries showing a significant growth in these regions are the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, Spain, the U.K, Poland, France, and Russia. Following the growth of North America and Europe is Asia Pacific. Growth in this region is due to the increasing number of dermatology patients, elevating a number of skin treatment applications and surging incidences of different skin problems. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, India and New Zealand are showing major growth in this region. A significant market share is also contributed by region such as Latin America which includes Mexico and Brazil and the Middle East and Africa which includes South Africa.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Competitive Players

Some of the major players in the dermal filler market include Galderma, Allergan Inc. Cynosure, Merz Aesthetics, AQTIS Medical, Syneron, Suneva Medical, Bio has Laboratories and Cytophil Inc.

