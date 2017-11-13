EventBank, a leading cloud-based engagement management technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Crossover International, a technology consulting company specializing in software development, event management, and business & ICT consulting for government and non-profit organizations such as associations or chambers of commerce.

Crossover International will be EventBank’s first reseller partner in Hong Kong, offering associations, event organizers and other organizations EventBank’s all-in-one engagement management platform, the award-winning solution that combines events, memberships, email marketing, CRM and mobile apps into a single solution. Organizations around Hong Kong will be able to streamline their processes and increase efficiency with a full-suite of the management tools that are available in both English and Cantonese.

“We are extremely happy to partner with Crossover International and enable new organizations in Hong Kong with our technology, ” said Eric L. Schmidt, CEO of EventBank. “Working with Crossover International, our customers will be able to fully utilize our all-in-one engagement management cloud platform, better manage their operations, increase attendee & member satisfaction, and much more.”

“It is our pleasure to cooperate with EventBank and bring their complete, ready-to-use, all-in-one solution to customers in Hong Kong,” said Alex Hung, MH, CEO of Crossover International. “Hong Kong organizations who are striving to become more productive, will definitely fall in love with EventBank’s comprehensive set of management tools for events, memberships, CRM, email marketing and payments processing.”

About EventBank

EventBank is a leading cloud-based engagement management technology company that provides chambers of commerce, associations, event organizers, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NPOs with solutions designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and eliminate engagement challenges. EventBank’s innovative products combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, and mobile apps into one all-inclusive cloud SaaS platform.

Event Management Cloud equips event organizers with full-suite of event management tools ranging from registration and event websites to check-in and badge printing to event analytics, allowing them to run one or hundreds of events of any size from one platform.

Learn more about EventBank: https://www.eventbank.com/

About Crossover International Company Ltd.

Established in 2002, Crossover International Company Ltd. mainly engages in Business and ICT Consulting, Software Development (including mobile apps, website design, cloud hosting, web accessibility, infographics, AI, fintech), Training, New Technology Company Setup and Event Management. Major clients of Crossover International Company are government, medical and financial organizations.

Learn more about Crossover International Company at: http://crossover-int.com

Media Contact:

Oliver Lompart

Company: EventBank

Address: Unit 901, Hong Kong Club Building, 3A Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: +852 3125 7507

Email: oliver.lompart@eventbank.com

Website: https://www.eventbank.com/solutions/association-chamber-management-cloud