Munich, Germany – November 13, 2017 – Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics® announced the strengthening of its global commercial leadership team by appointing Jacques Corriveau as Vice President and General Manager North America. This addition will support the company´s strategic shift and further growth as an end-to-end transformative service provider for biomarker programs in immuno-oncology.

Jacques brings more than 15 years´ experience in commercial leadership within the life science and healthcare market. Before joining Definiens, he held various executive positions developing and executing global go-to-market strategies for disruptive technologies in both research and clinical markets. With this addition, Definiens strengthens its strategic focus and position of its US headquarters in Boston, MA, a key center of permanent business growth and future expansion in the North American region.

As a service-centric company, Definiens´ recently enhanced services portfolio sets a new milestone for biomarker-dependent drug development in immuno-oncology. Definiens´ unsurpassed offering of biomarker discovery solutions guides preclinical and clinical trial programs in immuno-oncology across the globe, allowing clients to expedite trial programs and to find more predictive biomarkers for new therapies. Definiens´ unique ability to integrate spatial dependencies and multi-omics analytics of immune and tumor cells in a common context, positions Definiens at the forefront of biomarker development – from research and early clinical through companion diagnostics.

Jacques Corriveau commented, “I am thrilled to be part of the Definiens team particularly now as we see the convergence of genomic analysis and tissue image analysis to rapidly expand the pace of personalized medicine. Definiens has the right technology and expertise to significantly reduce time to results in early clinical trials and select the right patients for advanced trials. This ultimately leads to more successful clinical programs. Our goal is to support pharmaceutical companies with biological insights and to help them to not only generate data but come to the right conclusion and decisions for the benefit of cancer patients. We have significantly strengthened our capabilities to provide strong value to customers and patients leveraging Tissue Phenomics®.”

Definiens Chief Commercial officer Michael Rasche added: “We are excited to have Jacques joining our global commercial team. His experience in the immuno-oncology space, combined with his outstanding people leadership skills, are a perfect cultural and strategical fit for Definiens and our ambition to continue our steep growth and team expansion in North America. Our clients, partners and our regional team will equally benefit from his expertise.”

Definiens once again proves its commitment to put an unprecedented team of leading experts in place to drive innovation in immuno-oncology and to being a key partner with expertise to support tissue-based oncology biomarker programs from start to finish.