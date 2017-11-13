Jena, November 13, 2017 – The success of FiLaC® therapy for the particularly painless and sphincter-friendly removal of anal fistulas from biolitec®, the technology leader in minimally invasive laser therapy, has been confirmed by a recently published long-term study. Very good results in first-line therapy (64.1%) and even better second-line treatment cure rates (85.5%). The study was carried out between October 2009 and July 2014 at the rectum and pelvic floor centre in Cologne (EBZ) by Dr. A. Wilhelm and other researchers on 117 patients.

With ELLA, the new treatment method for endometriosis, biolitec® is expanding its range of therapies in the field of gynaecology. The low-maintenance LEONARDO® DUAL 45 diode laser with its thin, high-quality flexible glass fibers and narrow laparoscopic tubes enables precise control of the laser beam. Initial results of a study confirm the rapid recovery of the AMH value and the significant maintenance of the ovarian reserve.

The biolitec® team will be presenting the whole range of the proven LEONARDO® laser family.

The LEONARDO® laser family includes the LEONARDO® Dual series lasers in the 45 Watt, 100 Watt and 200 Watt power ranges, which are all characterized by the continuous use of the two wavelengths 980nm and 1470nm during the treatment. These lasers are the most versatile medical lasers available on the market today. They are suitable for phlebology and proctology as well as minimally invasive procedures in urology, gynaecology, orthopaedics, thoracic surgery and pneumology.

The innovative LEONARDO® Mini has also been part of the family for a year. Weighing only 900 grams this device is available in a version with a wavelength of 1470nm and as LEONARDO® Mini Dual with the two wavelengths 980nm and 1470nm. The small laser can also be used mobile in the established treatment methods of biolitec® for venous diseases, haemorrhoids, fistulas, a broad range of ENT disorders and gynaecological diseases. In addition, the new LEONARDO® Mini can carry out the proven ELVeS® Radial® 2ring laser therapy for the treatment of varicose veins. Sports injuries, inflammations and overloads can be treated quickly, precisely and non-invasively with the 15 Watt LEONARDO® Mini Athletic, which is available in the combinable wavelengths 810nm and 980nm.

The proven, unique XCAVATOR® laser fiber for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) has been significantly improved by biolitec®. Thanks to the optimized absorption capacity in water and hemoglobin, the new XCAVATOR® fiber enables the surgeon to work even faster and more precisely, so that the minimally invasive LIFE procedure of biolitec® can reduce side effects and pain even better than before.

biolitec® also opened its own branch office in Switzerland half a year ago, in order to be able to take into account the importance and high standards of the Swiss medical technology market. At www.biolitec.com, interested parties can find out more about the innovative laser therapies of biolitec®.