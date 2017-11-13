The Ambience Malls in Gurugram and VasantKunj are set to celebrate Children’s Day hosting lots of activities on the occasion of this Children’s Day from the 11th till the 14th of November 2017. The activities besides being high on the fun quotient will also be educational at the same time and will help raise the children’s awareness levels.

The Fun Hands on mini projects will promote environmental awareness and highlight the need for conservation through fun activities like Quiz on wildlife, Leaf art and Nest building activity. The engaging DIY activities in Art with a Heart using recycled materials will impart valuable lessons on upcycling and recycling to the children.

A Painting workshop will also be a part of the campaign to teach the art of theme -based poster making, using different artistic techniques. Trained Zumba and Jazz artist will also be on hand to conduct Dance workshops on flash dance, spontaneous free style dance etc. And for the superhero loving kids, there will be a Kids Cosplay Contest and the chance to win a grand prize. All these activities are lined up in both the malls for the first two days, i.e, 11th and 12thNovember 2017.

Further, making it first of its kind in the region and in order to boost the fun and excitement options, various establishments operating in the malls have chipped in with offers of free activity and rides* on the 14th November 2017. This is the first time that widely popular places like ISkate, BluO and FunCity in Ambience Mall Gurugram and FunCity in Ambience Mall VasantKunj are offering 1st ride free on all games/activities on this Children’s Day.

Speaking about the campaign Mr. Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Mall – Gurugram & VasantKunj said,“As we celebrate Children’s Day, it is important that apart from providing fun and games we also teach our children the art of caring and help them develop a more active lifestyle. That is the guiding thought behind this children’s day campaign and the lineup of activities and events are geared to not only be super fun and exciting but also to awaken the spirit of conservation, environmental protection and recycling in our children. I hope and believe that by doing our bit through such campaigns we can deliver meaningful contributions for the larger good of the society and environment that we call ours.”