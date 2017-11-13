The Latest research study titled, “Adaptive Optics Market by Technology and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the adaptive optics market is projected to be around $90 billion by 2025.

Turbulence in the earth’s atmosphere results into limitations in the performance of astronomical telescopes. As a result, when stars are viewed through ground based telescopes, they twinkle and appear as fuzzy blobs. Adaptive optics (AO) technology can correct the blurring caused due to the turbulence and enhance the visibility of the telescopes. The distortions are removed using wavefront sensors and deformable mirrors resulting in sharpening of the light waves coming from the stars. Adaptive optics is directly related to the enhancement of image quality.It has applications in ophthalmology as well. AO improves the capabilities of ophthalmic instruments where the optics of the eye is concerned. Its use in correcting aberrations in the human eye has greatly enabled ophthalmologists to improve and evaluate vision function of patients. Adaptive optics is extensively used in defense applications such as secure defense communication and laser based missile systems.

The wavefront sensor segment held a major share of the global adaptive optics market in 2016, as they have major applications for measuring distortions in wavefronts in optics. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period also. The wavefront modulator segment will witness a favorable growth over the forecast period due their rising adoption in wavefront corrections. The defense and security segment held the major share of the global market in 2016. This segment will continue dominating the overall market during the forecast period, as adoption of this technology for strengthening defense applications is rising considerably for long range target identification, electro-optical camera systems, and other applications.

North America dominated the global adaptive optics market in 2016, owing to rising AO applications in the fields of astronomy, ophthalmology, defense and security.U.S. widely adopts optics and photonics for defense and security to maintain its technological superiority in this segment.Asia-Pacific market will grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period with rise in research activities related to adaptive optics in the developing nations. In September 2016, China began operating the world’s largest radio telescope to search signals from stars and galaxies and detect radio emissions. With substantial funding for research and development, many players are focusing on deriving advanced applications of adaptive optics in different fields. For instance, in July 2016, Safran Reosc, a subsidiary of Safran Electronics and Defense, received a contract from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) to measure, polish and test the M2 mirror on the E-ETL (European Extremely Large Telescope).

Some of the key players in the global adaptive optics market are Olympus Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Canon Inc., Raytheon Company, Iris AO Inc., Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Celestron LLC.

