6th Edition of

International Conference on

Antibiotics, Antimicrobials & Resistance

Theme: Magic Bullets Targeting Deadly Microbes and Improving World Health

Euroscicon ltd takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 6th Edition of International Conference on Antibiotics, Antimicrobials & Resistance during October 11-12, 2018 at Edinburgh, Scotland with a motto to Explore Innovations in Antibiotics, Antibiotic Resistance.

The gathering will address Advancements in Antibiotics in the area of medical use, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in pharmaceutical and manufacturing. Antibiotics 2018 will be the best venue for Doctors, Research Associate, Research Scientist, Directors, CEO’s of Pharmaceutical Organizations, Drug Manufacturers, Regulatory Affairs Associate, Health professionals, Scholars from Pharmaceutical and medical backgrounds, Quality Control Analyst, Quality Assurance Specialist, Market research Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Strategy Director, Business Development Manager, Pharmacists, Deans, Students, Professors, Researchers, and Faculty of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences from Universities and colleges.

Organizing Committee:

Alan W. Decho, Professor, University of South Carolina, USA; A.C. Matin, Professor,Stanford University, USA; Amal Amer, Professor, Ohio State University,USA; Mingtao Zeng, Professor, Texas Tech University, USA; Ahmed G. Hegazi, Professor, National Research Center in Giza, Egypt; Izzeldin Abuelaish, Associate Professor, University of Toronto, Canada; Gamil S. G.Zeedan, Associate Professor, Cairo University, Egypt; Chit Laa Poh, Professor, Sunway University, Malaysia.

Antibiotics 2018 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

The important tracks that are part of Antibiotics 2018 include:

Discovery Of Antibiotics, Antibiotic Therapy, Production In Antibiotics, Antibiotic Resistance And Prevention, Antibiotics peptides Antimicrobial Resistance, Drug Discovery Technologies In Antibiotics, Pharmacology Of Antibiotics, Medical Use Of Antibiotics, Antibiotics For Emerging And Re-Emerging Diseases, Antibiotics In Oncology, Antibiotics Of Veterinary Importance, Interaction And Side-Effects Of Antibiotics, Antibiotics Overuse And Resistance, The Next Generation Approach Of Antibiotics, Mechanisms Of Antibacterial Resistance, Genetics Of Antimicrobial Resistance, Alternatives To Antibiotics, Antibiotics: Countries.

Antibiotics 2018 is comprised of 19 tracks designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issue. For more scientific sessions and abstract submission, please visit:

http://antibiotics-microbial.euroscicon.com/abstract-submission

Grab the opportunity to participate by registering through flowing link:

http://antibiotics-microbial.euroscicon.com/registration

For further details, please contact:

Regards

Karen Cotcher| Conference Director

Highstone House, 165 High Street,

Barnet, Hertfordshire EN5 5SU, UK

Direct: +44-2033182512

Customer Service: +1-800-841-6480

E: antibiotics@eurosciconconferences.com