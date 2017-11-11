Astrology is a branch of science which deals with the study of the celestial bodies and measuring their impact on our daily lives. One of the best astrologer in Kolkata, West Bengal “Shri Indraraj Priyam” who is also an Astro Researcher, has been providing his best astrological services to his clients across Kolkata, Durgapur, Howrah and to various parts of West Bengal for more than 15 years. He believes that there are certain times in a year like during which tantra astrologers can use their power and practice to solve the most critical cases of their clients like the one during “Kaushiki Amavasya” in Tarapith near Birbhum District in West Bengal.

Every year around 6-7 lakhs of peoples across West Bengal and it’s neighboring states like Bihar, Jharkhand etc. visits the “Tarapith Kali Temple” and takes part in the 3 day festival of “Kaushiki Amavasya” including taking bath and drinking the water of the pure Dwarka river in Tarapith. This Yog (Time) is considered to be one of the strongest in the year to solve the most critical cases of peoples who have been trying in vain for years. During this time the famous astrologer in Kolkata, West Bengal “Shri Indraraj Priyam” and his team of profound specialists performs Yog/Sadha/TantraKriya at this auspicious Kali Temple in Tarapith and makes a record of providing 100% solutions to his client’s problems. His team comprises of super-specialized peoples who has capabilities of solving various impossible cases like childbearing problems, marital life problems, severe office problems etc. It is this time when tantriks believe that the gateway to the underworld and heaven is open for some time, and can be utilized to contact the Almighty to solve the critical cases.

The significance of Amavasya or the new moon day was believed from the very ancient days and has its best impact on some parts of India, especially West Bengal even today. During this time of the year, some workers don’t work and there are peoples who perform different pujas to please the Almighty. There are also peoples like Brahmins who performs “Torpon” during this time, and women do fasting as they believe that it can wave off widowhood from their lives. Hence the significance of “Kaushiki Amavasya” is something that is worth believing, especially in the field of astrology in which can be put to a great use.

Despite having many other options, he had chosen the field of astrology, as had seen the real science behind that and got convinced. Over the years he had helped many clients from across West Bengal and its neighboring states and even solved some of the impossible cases through tantra astrology.

