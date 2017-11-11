My Journey, A Victory Over Cancer Through Alternative Methods, by Valarie Hendriks, is a story about one courageous woman’s journey and victory over cancer through alternative methods.

Oakland Township, MI, USA — Valarie Hendriks’ My Journey, A Victory Over Cancer Through Alternative Methods is a book that will make you laugh, make you cry, inspire you and motivate you. However, most of all it will help you in battling one of the most dreaded diseases plaguing mankind, cancer.

Valarie Hendriks grew up in the Midwest part of the United States. After college she got a job in the Optical field and is currently working as a Manager and ABO Certified Optician. Along the way she got married to her spouse of twenty five years. Her hobbies are tennis, horseback riding and Ball Room Dancing. She competed in Ball Room Dancing and won several competitions over her career. Then one day she was diagnosed with cancer. At this point in her life she thought her entire world was falling apart. However, she was determined to defeat this dreaded disease.

Her book My Journey, A Victory Over Cancer Through Alternative Methods is a book that Valarie wrote that outlines how she beat cancer. In her book she provides all of the information that she learned through two years of research so that she could help other people in their battle against cancer without going through the trauma of traditional cancer treatments. Her book is uplifting, inspiring, and motivational. It will make you laugh and it will make you cry but most of all it could help you to defeat one of the most dreaded diseases in the world, the disease that we call cancer.

Genre – Cancer, Cure, Alternative Methods, Alternative Medicine, Cancer Cure, Inspiration, Treatment, Motivational

The ebook version of My Journey, A Victory Over Cancer Through Alternative Methods ISBN 9781506903477, published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com), is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 194 page print book version, ISBN 9781506903460, and ISBN 9781506903453 hardback, are published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.