Starting a gardening business or a lawn care business in Australia can be a great idea for those who love the outdoors, enjoy gardening and of course, don’t mind the hard physical labour that is the mainstay of this profession. Australian home owners are big on the idea of a green space in their homes, so there exists a great business opportunity for those interested. There are two ways to get into the gardening business – one is to start out independently and the other is to start a gardening business franchise. Both have their plus and minus points but today we shall only consider the pros and cons of starting a gardening business

Franchise in Australia.

The pros of starting a gardening business franchise in Australia:

• Success of any business depends on its customer base. An independent gardening business owner who is just starting out has to work towards building up a customer base. Instead, starting a gardening business franchise in Australia ensures that you have the support network and the customer base right from the initial stage. If you face difficulties on the job you can easily turn to the support network, that is, the franchisor who can guide you and help you out.

• While you do need the basic gardening knowledge to start a gardening business, it is not necessary that you have the business experience for it if you’re planning on purchase of a gardening franchise. The franchisor provides the basic training to help you run the business according to the set model.

The cons of starting a gardening business franchise in Australia:

• To start a gardening business franchise, firstly, you need a considerable amount of investment. Initially to buy the franchise – you pay to use the brand name and reputation of the company you’re tying up with. Besides, you also have to share part of your profits with the franchisor.

• You cannot independently run your gardening business – you must function within the framework laid down by the parent company. How you run the business is dictated by the terms of the contract agreement you’ve entered into with the franchisor.

• A Gardening Franchises For Sale is not for people who prefer to work independently. Since you are bound by the contract agreement, your creativity is limited which may in turn affect your passion for the job thereby reducing your profit margins.

We’ve discussed some of the major considerations in starting a Garden Clean Ups Regents Park. Whether you choose to go for a gardening franchise or not depends on personal choice which is again dictated by several factors such as investment, your own ability to handle the physical labour, your knowledge and skills about gardening and lawn care, etc.

However, if you’ve made up your mind about Gardening Franchises For Sale in Australia take a look at what Fox Mowing has on offer at http://foxmowingqld.com.au