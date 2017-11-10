Flag China has the history of 100 years in this field and have the specialization in the field of production of the high-quality product in a short time and deliver them to their customers on time. You could get the woven Polyester Flag, Teardrop Beachflag, Telescopic pole, Aluminium Beachflag and much more quality products on their site.

Contact Us:+8651985139200

Email ID: info@flag-china.com

Website:-http://www.flag-china.com/

Youtube:-https://youtu.be/BE4MIZyE9j4

Add:No.26 Hong Tu Road Xin Bei District Changzhou, PR China