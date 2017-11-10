10, November 2017: A good massage therapist can relieve all stress and allow a person to recuperate and feel energized. Cloud9 has certified massage therapists who are experienced to offer deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, couples massage and lots more. They are now available to offer massage therapies at client’s locations anywhere in Singapore.

According to the spokesperson of the Outcall massage Singapore, they offer the same-day, in-home massage to clients for a heavenly pleasure and stimulating their body and soul. They have a simple online booking system for anyone to take advantage of their Home Massage Singapore services. The experienced therapists of the company are available seven days a week, including holidays. Besides at home, one can also call them in hotel rooms and can take advantage of an excellent Hotel room massage Singapore service.

The spokesperson reveals that they can also offer corporate office massage Singapore for clients that want their employees to remain fit, stress-free and energized all through the week. There are many corporate clients who care for their workers’ wellness and want them to improve their performance through their body rejuvenation with an excellent massage weekend session during weekends. For all such corporate enterprises, the massage service provider arranges for the Mobile massage Singapore facility, offering them massage services at any location. They also offer mobile apps for anyone to book their massage services through the app.

Outcall Massage provides the massage service that is more like a Mobile spa Singapore, allowing clients to enjoy a therapeutic body massage at their free time and at their preferable place. One can expect the Best massage therapist Singapore to reach their place as per the fixed time schedule to offer a relaxing and rejuvenating massage. One can pick from 60mins, 90mins and 120mins massage sessions and can feel the complete relaxation of body and mind. One can learn more about the Resort spa massage Singapore that has been created by Cloud9 for their customers by visiting the website http://cloud9.sg.

About Cloud9:

Cloud9 is passionate about delivering wellness through excellent massage therapies. Could9 is based on the belief that the world should lead a stress free life. They provide a platform for assessable, easily-scheduled wellness plans with a mission of providing treatment for the mind, body, and soul. They believe that everyone deserves balance and peace in life, and offers wellness plans that suit requirements of every individual.

For Media Contact:

Company: About Cloud9

Phone: +65 9432 2223

Email: customer.service@cloud9.sg

Website: http://cloud9.sg