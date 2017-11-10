According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and institutions. The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $6.1 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and necessity of wheelchair for physically disabled people.

In this market, manual wheelchairs and power wheelchairs are used by physically disabled persons who are unable to walk by themselves. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the power wheelchair product type is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Within the global wheelchair market, manual wheelchair is the largest segment by product type during the trend period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing obesity, availability of more sophisticated wheelchairs, and a high disposable income.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to a rising disabled population along with increasing consumer awareness and development of medical facilities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include improved wheelchair efficiency to provide more comfort and convenience, increase adoption of power assistance device, and increase adoption of hybrid concept in wheelchair. Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, and Permobil AB. are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global wheelchair market by product, category, design and function, end user, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Wheelchair Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global wheelchair market by product, category, design and function, end user, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Volume (Thousand Units) and Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Manual wheelchair

• Power wheelchair

• Front wheel drive

• Central Wheel drive

• Rear wheel drive

• Standing electric wheelchair

• Others

By Category [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Adult wheelchair

• Pediatric wheelchair

By Design and Function [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Basic Wheelchair

• Sports Wheelchairs

• Bariatric Wheelchairs

• Standing Wheelchair

• Others

By End user [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Homecare

• Institution and others

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

− US

− Mexico

− Canada

• Europe

− United Kingdom

− Germany

− France

− Italy

• APAC

− China

− Japan

− India

• ROW

This 145-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.