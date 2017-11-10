A recent report added to the vast reports database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) tracks the growth and development of the global operating room management market for a five year forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The report titled ‘Operating Room Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022’ is a well-studied documentation of the global operating room management market and provides in-depth analysis and information on the various factors impacting market revenue growth during the said period. According to this research report, the global market for operating room management is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. The upward trend of the operating room management market can be attributed to several macroeconomic aspects associated with operating room management.

The research study includes detailed historical analysis on operating room management market based on which the current scenario and future market acumen are obtained considering several factors across key regions in the globe. This gives a realistic picture of the global operating room management market to the reader with the help of which informed decisions can be made.

As per this research study, the global operating room management market is projected to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 3 Bn by the end of the period of assessment (2022) and is projected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR throughout the assessment period, 2017-2022.

Dynamics Impacting the Growth of Global Operating Room Management Market

Cutting edge innovations in Healthcare IT domain have led to a high demand for operating room management systems in numerous hospitals around the globe. With a view to enhance the efficiency in operations as well as reduce operational costs involved, hospitals are more focused on offering state of art operating rooms that exhibit latest technologies and facilities and also ensure better communication and coordination between several teams of support staff and surgeons. With the assistance of sophisticated technologies the number of operations that can be performed in a single operating room can increase along with increased efficacy and safety of procedures performed. This can attract greater number of patients thus raising the revenue bar of such hospitals.

Detailed Market Segmentation

The global operating room management market is classified in detail to get a clear market understanding and derive relevant insights. The global market is dissected by component, by end user, by delivery mode and by region. The component category is further classified into solutions and services sub segments. The end user segment is sub segmented by data management and communication services, operating room supply management, operating room scheduling services, anesthesia information management systems, performance management services and other services. The delivery mode category is differentiated into on-premise, web based and cloud based segments. By region, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). With respect to region, North America is expected to be the most attractive geography largely contributing to the growth of the global operating room management market. By component, the services segment is poised to dominate the global market in the coming years. Data management and communication services segment is the largest in the end user category followed by anesthesia information management systems. Operating room supply management is also expected to show significant market value by the end of the period of assessment.

Competitive Scenario

The research report on global operating room management market includes a dedicated chapter focusing on competitive landscape. It includes various product developments, portfolios, key strategies, financials as well as geographical spread of major companies dealing with operating room management. To name a few, the report has profiled companies like Omnicell, Inc., Nexus AG, Steris PLC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Optum Inc., McKesson Corp., Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Cerner Corp., Becton Dickinson and Company and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

