The electrostatic discharge foam packaging market is estimated to have ample growth opportunities in future, riding on the shoulders of booming smartphone demand coupled with the emerging trend of electronic miniaturization. Rising demand for ESD foam packaging market might be impacted by robust ICT infrastructure needed for IoT. Electrostatic discharge foam packaging is typically deployed to avoid damaging sensitive electronics parts because of the current generated via packaging material interaction.

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added the ‘ESD Foam Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022’ to its repository hub. The report is an exhaustive analysis of global electrostatic discharge foam packaging market and is prepared to allow readers to gain an in-depth understanding of drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints in the market. The regional forecast and critical projections are included herein and the report has an easy-to-understand competitive dashboard that aptly highlights the competitive scenario that incumbents and new entrants can expect in the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market.

Dynamics of ESD Foam Packaging Market

Electrostatic discharge foam packaging materials should gain momentum in the medium term because they serve the niche use-case of shielding electrostatic sensitive devices. Electrostatic discharge foam can function as a cushioning in the form of antistatic foam, antistatic bubble wrap, and conductive foam. ESD foam can even be supplemented with safe tubing to form a protective wall cover or partition. However, stringent norms for some materials might pose a dampener to unencumbered growth in the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market. Nonetheless, rapid acceptance of technology in automotive sector and large-scale innovation are poised to benefit global ESD foam packaging market.

Segmentation of ESD Foam Packaging Market

On the basis of application, the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market is divided into the others and electrical and electronic component category. The electrical component segment holds a dominant share of more than 90% of the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market in 2017 itself. The electrical and electronic segment is on track to record a higher rate of absolute growth as compared to the others segment in the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market.

By material and additive type, ESD foam packaging market has been classified into metal, additive, and conductive and dissipative polymer. By end-use, the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market has a number of segments including automobile, aerospace, defense & military, manufacturing, and electrical and electronics. APEJ is the key region to look out for in electrostatic discharge foam packaging market as it is predicted to record a robust CAGR of approx. 5.5% for the forecast period. MEA and Japan are unlikely to be attractive prospects whereas North America and Europe may hold massive untapped potential in the ESD foam packaging market.

Competition Dashboard of ESD Foam Packaging Market

Companies profiled in the electrostatic discharge foam packaging market report are Botron Company, Nefab AB, Helios Packaging, Elcom, Tekins Limited, GWP Group, Conductive Containers, Statclean Technology, and Electrotek Static Controls.

