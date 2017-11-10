10, November 2017: FBEngagr launches on Nov 11, 2017. It’s the first ever Facebook poll engagement builder tool in the industry that boosts customer engagement, increase sales and conversion.

It’s simply a POWERFUL cloud based software that lets your customers build eye-catching poll-link campaigns on Facebook with a user friendly image edot. It was been proven over time that poll campaigns are highly engaging with potential customers commenting on their choice from the poll.

And with FB engagr, you can set automatic response with sales messages to every potential customer that comments on your poll campaigns on Facebook, campaigns with the ability to as well build a customer list based on the offer in the poll they respond to.

FBEnagr has many features built inside:

• Poll Post/Ad Builder With Automated Funnels

• Create Campaign in seconds…

• Instant Campaign Editor

• Collect Leads, Sell Products and Go Viral on Social Media Instantly & in a More Interactive Way.

• Autoresponder Integration

• One Click Post To Facebook Fanpage.

• Create Two Type Of Campaign (RATE OR VOTE CAMPAIGN)

• Access to Over 20 Million High Quality Photos in Image Library.

• One Click Image Upload Option.

• Private Autoreply to Comments on Post.

• AutopostTo All Fanpages and Profile.

• Ready Made Campaign Templates In Different Niches.

• Online Image Editor

• Poll/Vote Stats

• CTA Builder

With basic version (Front End or FE) of FBEngagr you get rate and poll campaign, 10 FB accounts, templates, auto comments, post to fanpage& timeline. During launch week only FBEngagr also provides one time offers (OTO).

First OTO is Unlimited FB account, monthly template, post to fanpages, timeline and groups,online image editor PLUS another unique app called “Omnisocial” – schedule and post Images, text, video to over 15 social media websites.

Second OTO is DFY Product & Funnel in 5 Niches ( Poll Templates, Offers, Landing Pages), Third OTO is agency license.

