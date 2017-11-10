EuroKids Pre-School, one of India’s leading early childcare education providers has been awarded with ‘Pre-School Franchisor of The Year’ honor in the premier edition of Business World Education’s Top Education Brands In India 2017.

Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO of EuroKids International, received this award on behalf of the company at an event held in New Delhi recently.

“At EuroKids, we feel equally responsible towards giving all our partners right tools to succeed in their entrepreneurial journey and assist them in multiple ways to achieve a mutually fulfilling growth path,” said Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and CEO of EuroKids International.

He added, “Our ‘Franchise in a Box’ concept, powered with factors like brands reputation, product offerings and structured processes, positively impacts performance of our partners’ hard earned investment and efforts, making the franchise venture a success.”

EuroKids’ franchise model is one of the most awarded units. The brand has won over 18 awards in the pre-school education and franchise category that is a testimony to its innovative pedagogy and unique Edge 360° franchise support program provided to the franchise network. EuroKids has enabled more than 900 entrepreneurs to build a long term successful business, 80 per cent of these being women.

The focus at EuroKids remains on providing children with a safe, comfortable and hygienic atmosphere where learning is full of fun, with programs that are unique, well researched and implemented in a caring and child-friendly ambience.