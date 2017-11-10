The Global Paclobutrazol Market size was around USD XX billion in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX billion by 2021.Paclobutrazol is a triazolic plant growth regulator or fungicide that supports pruning in different plants & trees and controls vegetative growth. The primary function of this fungicide is to regulate health & vitality of plants and promote compactness. Furthermore, it blocks gibberellin biosynthesis and reduces ethylene, abscisic acid, & indole-3-acetic acid levels coupled with growing cytokinin levels. Moreover, numerous economic & additional benefits of Paclobutrazol are improved colour, fewer seed heads, fewer clipping, deeper roots, and ease in trimming.

The development of the Paclobutrazol market is fuelled by increase in demand for vegetables and fruits, led by changing dietary patterns. Additionally, rise in awareness among people towards food security and declining usage of arable land are expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for Paclobutrazol in non-crop applications like ornamental plants and turf is estimated to drive the market growth during the aforementioned forecast period.

But still, limited awareness about the benefits of Paclobutrazol among farmers is likely to inhibit the market growth.This market is classified on the basis of application and type. Based on type, the market is divided into 95% TC and others. By application it is segmented into decorative plants, fruits, vegetables, cash crops, and others.

On the basis of geography the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the market include Bailing Agrochemical, India Pesticides Limited, Jiangsu Sevencontinent Green Chemical, R.V. Agri Corporation, Yancheng Limin Chemical, Yuelian, Rainbow, Jiannong, Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals, and Canary Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

