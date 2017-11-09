(Königstein, November 2017) The watch manufacturer Botta-Design stands for “modern functionalism” in product design. In the wristwatch segment, the Königstein-based brand is known first and foremost for its UNO one-hand watch. This circular watch with the appearance of a precision instrument is a prime example of functional minimalism. It is also considered to have heralded in a new category in the watch-making world.

Klaus Botta and his development team do not design only one-hand watches, however. Botta-Design also has watches with more than one hand in its range. What all of the different models have in common is their own contemporary philosophy and consistently high design standards.

One very good example of the brand’s concise style is the new TRES 24 Plus, a watch featuring three hands and a 24-hour display.

The principle of the 24-hour watch is of course not new. What is new, however, is the stringently technical logic that characterizes this watch.

In conventional 24-hour watches, the “midnight mark” is generally to be found at the top while midday is at the bottom. Exactly the reverse is the case in Botta-Design’s 24-hour watches.

According to company owner Klaus Botta, the justification for this somewhat unusual arrangement is that the dial is laid out to be “synchronous with the sun”. The hour scale precisely reflects the position of the sun in the sky at the time in question. At 12 pm, for example, when the sun is at its zenith, the hour hand is also pointing to the number 12 at the top. At 6 in the morning and at 6 in the evening, when the sun is on the horizon, the hand of the TRES 24 Plus is also to be found along the “artificial horizon” on the dial. Finally, at midnight, when the sun is “under the Earth”, the hour hand also points to the number 0 at the bottom of the dial. At the same time, it passes the date line which runs from the centre of the dial to the date window, and the date displayed switches to the next day.

Besides the 24-hour scale on the middle ring of the dial, there is also a second outer scale that shows the minutes and seconds. The two scales are not only distinguished by their different colours, but are also physically separate. The differences in height between the circular scales correspond to the heights of the respective hands.

In terms of its appearance, the TRES 24 Plus is reminiscent of an aircraft instrument with an artificial horizon – the day half at the top, the night half at the bottom. The numbers and markings are designed to make them as easy to read and distinguish between as possible.

As with any 24-hour watch, it takes a short period of time to get used to this way of telling the time. Especially at the beginning, the clearly readable hour numbers make it easier to understand the system and tell the time.

The TRES 24 Plus (https://www.botta-design.de/) is designed not so much with the average user in mind. It will appeal far more to people with an affinity for technology and unusual products. Fans of high-quality materials and subtle craftsmanship will also find this watch attractive.

Botta-Design is one of the few brands that still develop, design and produce entirely in Germany. That is clear from every detail of the painstakingly designed case – it features no angle or surface that is not the result of a conscious design decision.

The case has a diameter of 45mm, putting the watch firmly in the larger-watch category. Nonetheless, the overall dimensions of the watch are not excessive thanks to the geometry of the lugs on the underside of the case, and it remains comfortable to wear.

A Ronda quartz movement ensures a comfortable and reliable drive system. The sapphire glass is domed and antireflective on both sides. The watch is splash-proof to 3 atm and comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The TRES 24 Plus comes in three different colour versions: with a light dial, a dark dial or a dark dial in a completely black PVD-coated case. The normal price of the watch starts at 448EUR. The watch will be ready for shipping from the end of November 2017 but can already be ordered at an advance purchase price starting at 398EUR.

Summary:

The TRES 24 Plus is a three-hand 24-hour quartz watch whose dial is laid out in synchrony with the sun. The design of the dial reflects the position of the sun, with corresponding light and dark phases. The watch has a separate hour scale with large, easy-to-read numbers, plus another scale divided into 60 segments to show the minutes and seconds.

The TRES 24 Plus features a consistently technical functional design. It is produced exclusively in Germany using high-quality components, and is available directly from Botta-Design in three colour versions.

Further information about the TRES 24 plus can be found at https://www.botta-design.de/uhrenmodelle/tres-24/