The Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch is Swiss-ness at one of its very bests. The very heart of Tissot throbs inside the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch and makes it a distinguished one. It is one of those modern watches that symbolize Swiss quality, craftsmanship and assurance – in short, the brand identity at its core!

A small stainless steel case is mounted by an anti-glare scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and has been added with a water-resistant, cabochon crown to make the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch become every bit feminine, down to the smooth and supple leather that makes the strap. There is no visible stitch to distract the uniform continuity till the stainless steel pin and buckle clasp. The Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch is classic Swiss watch-making expertise presented in a contemporary design. It sits well on the wrist and on the budget.

The Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch is devilishly provocative in its white, gold and crimson color scheme. Its intricate design brings a smart and sophisticated touch to the ensemble. The luxury effects come from the curved glass, the concave bezel and the cabochon crown; the three create a smooth silhouette for a polished and glamorous edge. The elegance factor of the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch comes from subtle decorative touches in the most refined of feminine ways. Its authenticity is within accessible limits; the use of special materials or advanced technical procedures doesn’t hike its price point unlike many others. The meticulous details of the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch make a piece that’s stylish in the most sensible of ways.

Apart from what’s mentioned above, the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch is informs about a weak battery. The Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch at a low battery level moves the seconds-counting hand once every 4 seconds. It takes 15 ticks to go all over the dial. The time keeping doesn’t suffer for this. It’s the simplicity of this solution to abrupt stopping of battery powered quartz watches leading to embarrassments that speak of Tissot Watches For Women -building philosophies through the Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch. Any extra addition as a power reserve indicator on the dial would spoil the bright, simple looks.

Bottom line: The Tissot T-Lady Bella Ora Quartz T103.310.36.111.01 Women’s Watch redefines beauty from its every angle. From the T-Lady collection, the Tissot Titanium Powermatic Women’s Watch has been assembled in Switzerland; is beautiful and elegant in appearance, keeps good time and has sleek components and a milk-white dial. The crimson sits very well with it.

