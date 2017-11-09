The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently made an announcement regarding tips that are intended to help women who suffer from hair loss. The company stated that the announcement is intended to provide helpful pointers to women who are trying to make the most out of this difficult situation.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection began by stating that hair loss can affect women at any point in their lives, especially after giving birth and upon entering middle age. According to the Lauren Ashtyn collection, there are several things that women can do to offset the hair loss, and maintain the appearance of a full head of hair.

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection indicated that one way that women can mitigate the effects of hair loss is by using thickening shampoos. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection mentioned that thickening shampoos can repair damaged hair, while adding volume. The company stated that this can disguise the look of thinning hair. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also mentioned that another way that women can offset the effects of hair loss is by experimenting with different hairstyles. The company pointed out that, thanks to today’s “anything goes” approach to hair styling, women have a nearly endless variety of styles to choose from. According to The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, a new hairstyle can go a long way toward making women feel good about their hair, and help them gain their confidence again. The company’s luxury, real hair extensions can be customized, cut, and colored to fit each individual situation, allowing women the freedom to maintain or change their hairstyle as they see fit, or as necessity dictates. They can be followed at https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection-spartanburg-3

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded its announcement by providing company information. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and grew up with a passion for hair. The company also indicated that it provides hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to mention that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, are fully customizable, and free online consultations are available to help fulfill their clients’ needs. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

Contact:

Christopher Guest

Company: The Lauryn Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306

Phone: (865)641-0751

Email: Contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/