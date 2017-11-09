09, November 2017: For Asian people, such as people of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin, Loonat Catering Service is a well-known name, offering perfect wedding menus with the taste of their culture. The Asian Catering service has been in the business for over 20 years and has also won several awards for their great food and hospitality. They have now announced their Wedding Menus, covering a variety of delicacies.

According to the spokesperson of the Asian Wedding Caterers, they offer different menus, such as standard, bronze, silver, gold, platinum and signature. A client can pick from one of these menus and can serve a host of traditional cuisine that can remind people about their own country. Each menu offered by the Asian Wedding Catering includes a select number of starters, main course and desserts. Besides, one can also choose from a variety of soft drinks and beverages to please all guests attending the wedding reception.

The spokesperson reveals that they keep in mind the cultural values and traditions of the families while designing the wedding menu. They can provide an authentic Halal Catering for families and people who eat Halal food only. The raw meats are procured from the authentic sources and they claim to be one of the few Halal Caterers that never compromise on the quality and value the sentiments of the people. Besides, they take care of the wedding theme and plan the menu that could be in sync with the theme.

The Asian Catering Services takes every possible care that clients get the best selection of foods in their budget. With a team of experienced chefs, the Indian Wedding Catering service is capable of offering the best delicacies that come from different parts of the country. Whether planning a wedding menu for a north Indian family or a south Indian family, it will have the perfect spread of food for everyone. At the same time, Loonat enjoys the privilege of being the best Halal Wedding Caterers in the UK.

One can check their different types of wedding menus by visiting the website http://www.loonatcs.co.uk/.

About Loonat Catering Services

Loonat Catering Services, started over 20 years ago, is one of the first Halal Caterers in the UK. It is a family run business which was established by Hafez Miya Ahmed Loonat. The catering service comprises of numerous experienced chefs. They specialize in authentic Indian Catering and event management nationwide. Having initially started off as Asian Wedding Caterers, it has now expanded and branched out into several different markets.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Ebrahim Loonat

Company: Loonat Catering Services

Phone: 0800 505 3229

Email: info@loonatcs.co.uk

Website: http://www.loonatcs.co.uk