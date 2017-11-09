Las Vegas, Nevada – November 9, 2017

The company Mods4cars has launched its retrofit SmartTOP soft top control for the new Audi A5 Cabriolet. “The owners of the new Audi A5 will now be able to enjoy our smart comfort modules. We have been offering SmartTOP modules for its predecessor model for several years,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The roof module is retrofitted to the vehicle and provides clever additional functions that facilitate the convertible user”s everyday life. Thus, among other things, the operation of the soft top via one-touch is made possible. It is also no longer necessary to keep the button pressed during the entire movement of the top. Instead, one touch of a button and the roof is automatically opened or closed. Hands are thereby back on the steering wheel faster.

In addition, the soft top can be operated remotely via the existing vehicle remote control. With a key combination on the vehicle key the top movement is set in motion. “The top can already be opened while moving toward the vehicle. Conversely, it is possible to close the soft top from a distance if for example it suddenly starts to rain,” explains Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not required for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the new Audi A5 Cabriolet also offers additional useful functions. Windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. For vehicles with a keyless entry package, the top movement can be triggered by touching the door handle. The operating direction of the top button can be reversed if desired.

All functions can be programmed individually. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement. The module can be deactivated at any time. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module enables the installation of free software updates and the programming of the module via the PC / MAC.

Thanks to easy accessibility and the included plug-and-play cable set, installation is made easy. The connection between SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics is made by simply plugging together. No cables need to be cut, so a trace-free dismantling is possible at any time.

Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault , Volkswagen and Volvo. SmartTOP soft top controls are also available for the Audi A5 predecessor and models A3, A4, TT Roadster and R8 Spyder.

The comfort control system for the new Audi A5 Cabriolet is available for 299.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

