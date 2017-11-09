Match Time：11/10/2017 06:00 Friday (GMT+8)

Sao Paulo: Three consecutive victories (Recent Form: WWWLWL)

Sao Paulo are on 9th place in Brazilian Serie A with 43 points (12 wins, 7 draws, 13 defeats; goal difference 42:43). They are currently on a Copa Sudamericana spot, but having just 1 point of advantage over 13th Fluminense. At the same time, Sao Paulo are 4 points short of 7th Flamengo (Copa Libertadores qualification) so it’s still possible to challenge for this position. Team is in good shape lately – 4 wins, 0 draws, 1 defeat in last 5 league matches. Sao Paulo take on Chapecoense-SC in the next fixture. Sao Paulo are strong at home, having collected 32 points in 16 games in front of their supporters (9 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses; goal difference 26:15).

Chapecoense-SC: In good shape (Recent Form: DDWWLL)

Chapecoense-SC sit on 14th position in the standings with 40 points (11 wins, 7 draws, 14 losses; goal difference 37:44). They have now 5 points of advantage over 17th Vitoria (drop zone), so their situation isn’t safe. However, team is in good form nowadays – 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss in last 5 matches in Serie A, being unbeaten in last 4. In fact, Chapecoense-SC can aim for Copa Sudamericana spot as they are just 2 points shy of 12th Atletico-MG. Now it’s time for away encounter. Chapecoense-SC have collected 19 points in 16 games on the road (5 wins, 4 draws, 7 defeats; goal difference 19:25).

NOWGOAL BETTING VERDICT:

In conclusion, I believe that hosts are favourites of this clash. Sao Paulo rather don’t disappoint at home and they are currently on a winning streak. On the other hand, Chapecoense-SC perform averagely on the road and in my opinion the home side may be able to get all 3 points.

Nowgoal Picks: Sao Paulo -0.50 @1.56