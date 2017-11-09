Technological innovation and significant features have led to an upsurge in demand for assistive robots that facilitate ease of movement of disabled persons in their day-to-day life. A growing need for assistive robotics has shifted manufacturer focus towards innovating new and advanced technologies, which is a key driving factor anticipated to boost product demand globally and drive revenue growth of the global market of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. According to a new research report added by Market Research Reports Search Engine in their repository, the worldwide robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market will register growth at a healthy pace during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Factors Governing the Demand for Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies

The report highlights the various macro and micro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market in the coming years. The key factors that are primarily responsible for the growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market include the safety mechanism in its application, sophisticated controls, power back-up, light material and its compact effect and more efficient motors. Apart from that the manufacturers are boosting the development of the health care rehabilitation robots as the global market for such innovations is expected to ensure a surge in productivity over the coming years.

However, in the foreseeable future, increasing stiff competition among the key players for manufacturing portable robots with potential skills can hamper the growth of the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market. An increase in adoption of robotics in the field of health care and the industrial sector has spread more know-how about robotic rehabilitation and its usage across different industry verticals.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Segmental Analysis

The study segments the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market by product type into rehabilitation robot and assistive robot; by portability into mobile and standalone; and by application into motor skill therapy and cognitive, surgery, and others. Regions assessed in the report include Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. By type, assistive robot is expected to be the largest segment by value share towards the close of the forecast period in 2025. Based on portability, the standalone segment is predicted to hold the highest value share by 2025 end while the mobile segment will register the highest CAGR in revenue terms over the forecast period. Surgery is expected to be the dominant application segment through 2025. Among the regional markets, North America – currently the dominant regional market – is expected to lose value share in the global market to the Asia Pacific regional market towards the close of the forecast period in 2025.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Key Market Players

Companies such as Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG, Bionik Laboratories Corp., Vincent Medical, DIH Technologies Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Mazor Robotics, Instead Technology Ltd, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ekso Bionics, AlterG, Inc. and are featured in the report on the global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.

