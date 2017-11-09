Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at Indiana School Nutrition Association Annual Conference. The conference takes place November 9-11, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana at the Century Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representative Amy Richards will be attending the Indiana School Nutrition Association (ISNA) Annual Conference. The conference runs from November 9-11 at the Century Center in South Bend, IN. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 202, with walk-in demonstrations and product information.

Since 1982, Polar King has been manufacturing outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units as well as refrigerated trailers. All Polar King units feature a seamless fiberglass design and are constructed and designed specifically for outdoor usage. Walk-in and trailer units incorporate foam insulation completely encased in fiberglass, both inside and out. This construction method provides superior structural strength since it forms a one-piece unit. With one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties in the industry, the Polar King limited warranty provides 25-year coverage for the internal foam insulation as well as 12-year coverage for the walk-in structure. Whether you need a cooler, freezer, combination unit or refrigerated trailer, Polar King offers the flexibility required in the foodservice industry.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10, Expiration Date: 7/13/2022. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit http://www.polarking.com/ or stop by booth 202.

Contact

Polar King International, Inc.

(888)-647-8231

Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com

Website: www.polarking.com/

Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational