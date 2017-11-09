Omega, one of the leading manufacturers of watches has come up with a new range of watches for Indian buyers. These watches have been designed keeping in touch with the changing fashion trends. Omega has spent a considerable amount of time in research to create these watches. The Omega Commander’s Watch Limited Edition, which forms a part of the Omega watches collection, comes with an exciting range of features.This makes it a viable option for people who follow fashion with deep interest.

The timepiece comes with an exciting range of features such as helium escape valve, rotating valve, unidirectional and day & date display. It has a blue colored bezel and is made from high quality sapphire glass crystal. The watch has automatic movement and a water resistance capacity up to 300 meters. Therefore, it can be used when taking a dip in the swimming pool as well. It has automatic movement and has a white colored dial. The watch comes with a steel case material. It has a round case shape and is available with a 3 year warranty.

Omega Speedmaster is a convenient option for people who love watches which come with the latest features. The timepiece comes with a chronograph and date display. It has a two tone strap as well. The watch is equipped with a silver colored bezel and has been created using sapphire crystal glass. It has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters and has automatic movement. The timepiece has a round case shape and comes with a two tone case material. It has a 4 year warranty.

Omega Constellation has been designed for people who have a liking for watches of distinct colors. It comes with a bezel of rose gold color. The watch has a two tone bezel and is equipped with a date display. Made from sapphire crystal glass material, it is scratch resistant and therefore can be used over a considerable period of time. It has quartz movement and a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. The watch has a steel case material and has a silver colored dial. It has a 2 year warranty.

Omega Seamaster is one of the newest models of watches to be launched in the market. It comes with a chronograph and a date display. The watch is equipped with a silver colored bezel and has automatic movement. It has a grey colored dial and two tone case material. Made from the best quality of sapphire crystal glass, it has a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters.

The Omega watches price has been devised keeping in touch with the spending capacity of buyers. A close look at all the special offers and discounts available online can help people to buy watches of the models which are preferable to them.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/omega.html

Contact:

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Contact Person: Mohit Chopra

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com